Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri, organises book fair

Sacred Heart Convent Senior Secondary School, Jagadhri, organised a three-day book fair in collaboration with Learning Tree Publications. The fair was inaugurated by Principal Sr Jesina. Around 2,500 books were displayed at the fair, offering students a wide range of reading material to explore. The event provided an excellent opportunity for students to browse through the collection and select books according to their interests. The initiative aimed to enhance students' learning experiences and encourage them to develop a regular reading habit. Such activities play an important role in fostering a love for books and motivating young learners to explore the world of knowledge beyond their textbooks. The three-day event concluded successfully, with students getting an opportunity to discover and choose books of their liking.

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