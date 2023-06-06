Sacred Heart Convent Sr Sec School, Jagadhri

A book fair was organised at the school by Scholastic India. Pvt. Ltd. The event was inaugurated by the school Principal, Sr Jesina. The fair lasted for three days . Over 3,500 books were on display for the school students to explore. The book fair was a great opportunity for the students to come forward and choose the books of their liking and enhance their learning experience.
