Sacred Heart Convent Sr Sec School, Jagadhri

Bri-Books organised "The Summer Book Writing Festival " for both teachers and students. It is an exciting offer for young author to write and publish their own book on Bri-Books platform. Srishti Sharma, currently in Class VII at the school wrote a book titled Dead in Dream. It is a Korean High School student’s characterised book. The storyline revolves around the students of a school that becomes ground zero battlefield for a zombie virus outbreak. The trapped students must fight their way out or end up turning into a zombie. This story explores themes of family drama, viruses, manipulations, mistakes, friendship and more.