Sacred Heart Convent Sr Sec School, Jagadhri

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board celebrated the 50th anniversary of World Environment Day by organising a state-level essay competition on a theme, “Beat plastic pollution”. A student of the school, Jagadhri Krish, bagged the third prize in the competition along with a cash prize of Rs 5,000. It was a great honour for the school as he was facilitated by Kanwar Pal, Education Minister, Haryana.

