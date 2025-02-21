Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh

The school honoured Parleen Chawla of Class IX-D for her remarkable accomplishments at the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2024 held in New Delhi. The school organised a grand felicitation ceremony, where Parleen was presented with a garland and a prestigious trophy in recognition of her achievements. Parleen, representing the Chandigarh Group, played a pivotal role in securing the victory banner at the Inter-Group Competition at NCC Academy, Ropar. Her exceptional skills, dedication, and teamwork were instrumental in this triumph. Her excellence was further acknowledged when she was chosen to deliver the prestigious Flag Area briefing on behalf of the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh & Chandigarh (PHHPC) Directorate. She had the rare honour of briefing esteemed dignitaries, including Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth. Both dignitaries highly appreciated her presentation and depth of knowledge. Parleen was the only Junior Wing/Division cadet and one of just three individuals from the vast PHHPC Directorate to receive the esteemed DG Medallion after a rigorous evaluation. The school’s grand felicitation ceremony was attended by students, faculty, and dignitaries. On behalf of the school, the principal and staff extended their heartfelt congratulations to Parleen and wished her continued success in all her future endeavours.