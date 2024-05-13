Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh

The school hosted a clock-making activity to mark Mother’s Day. Randomly identified mother-daughter duos from the pre-primary to Class XII, worked in tandem and crafted innovative and functional clocks from a variety of art materials. Winners in the pre-primary category were Shilpa Goyal (1st), Vandana (2nd) and Dr Sakshi Singla (3rd). In the category of classes II-V, the winners were Shilpa Aggarwal (1st), Pallavi Bansal (2nd) and Bharti Sharma (3rd). In the classes VI to VIII category, the winners were Sheveta Khosla (1st), Shreyasi Sharma (2nd) and Aruna (3rd). In the category of classes IX to XII, Nidhi Choudhary was declared the winner, followed by Diksha Puri in the second position and Rekha Rana and Nirmala in the third position. The winners in the various categories were felicitated by school Manager Reverend Sister Lucy.

