Sacred Heart Sen Sec School, Chandigarh

The Umeed Club of the school visited The Vatika School as a part of their monthly outreach programme. A group of 20 members went to the special school. The group included Umeed Club president Ojasvita, project head Angel and other club members of Class XI. The students were accompanied by Manisha Sharma and Rajni Saxena. The students enlightened the children of Vatika School about the importance of water conservation. It was done through the medium of speech, poem along with an informative PowerPoint presentation. A practical implementation of the same was shown through the working of a model on rainwater harvesting.