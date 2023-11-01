Sacred Heart Sen Sec School, Chandigarh

The Umeed Club of the school visited The Vatika School as a part of their monthly outreach programme. A group of 20 members went to the special school. The group included Umeed Club president Ojasvita, project head Angel and other club members of Class XI. The students were accompanied by Manisha Sharma and Rajni Saxena. The students enlightened the children of Vatika School about the importance of water conservation. It was done through the medium of speech, poem along with an informative PowerPoint presentation. A practical implementation of the same was shown through the working of a model on rainwater harvesting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli airstrikes crush apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
Israel says the strike destroys a Hamas command centre set u...
24-year-old Indian student stabbed in US
Varun is stabbed with a knife in the temple by assailant Jor...
Gangster shot dead in Punjab’s Ferozepur
Gurpreet Singh alias Laddi is killed near the railway crossi...
Man charged with manslaughter, assault as hate crimes in fatal attack on 66-year-old Sikh man in New York
Gilbert Augustin is arraigned on Tuesday on an indictment ch...