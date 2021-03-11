Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

On the fourth day of the quasquicentennial celebrations, the Prayas Club of the school conducted an elocution competition ‘Minute Wheel’. Students of 14 schools of the Tricity vied for the coveted positions in the event. The judges were Renuka Dhyani, Associate Professor (English), MMDD Govt Sanskrit College, Panchkula; Tina Khatri, Associate Prof (English), DAV College, Chandigarh; and Dr Shelly Narang, Associate Professor (English), SGGS College, Chandigarh. Yashvir Chaudhary of YPS, Mohali, won the first position. The second and third positions were bagged by Tanya Bansal and Jasmine Kaur of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, and St Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh, respectively. Principal Rev Sister Arti felicitated the winners and motivated them to work for the betterment of the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee slumps to all-time low, touches 77.42 against US dollar in early trade
Risk appetite weakened amid mounting concerns about inflatio...
IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Scindia says no human being should have to go through this
Had barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at...
2 killed, 25 hurt as Haryana Roadways bus hangs precariously from bridge after colliding with private bus in Punjab's Kurali
The Haryana Roadways driver drove rashly despite being warne...
Bulldozers, police force reach Shaheen Bagh ahead of anti-encroachment drive, locals stage protest
Police personnel deployed to provide security to SDMC offici...