Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Woodsia Alpina— the Eco Club of the school — hosted a plethora of fun-filled activities to mark Mother’s Day. The event included foliage arrangement and best-out-of-waste competitions, which fostered the concept of loving and caring for mothers, while also being compassionate towards Mother Earth. Vanita Ahuja was declared first in foliage arrangement, whereas Roopam Jain and Khushi Arora were adjudged first and the second runners-up, respectively. Dr Rimpi Sarin was given the consolation prize. Dance performances were also presented by students. Principal Sister Arti felicitated the winners and asserted that as mothers are the first teachers and role models for their children, they must sensitise the kids to be caring and respectful towards Mother Earth as well.
