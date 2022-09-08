Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day as an earnest expression of gratitude to the nation builders. A prayer meeting was conducted to thank the Lord for His mercies and seek His blessings. Students had woven together a string of mesmerising musical, dance, and poetic renditions, which were a clear reflection of their love for their beloved teachers and a genuine appreciation for the unwavering commitment of the teaching fraternity. Rev Sr Arti, Principal, emphasised the fact that the teachers have always been engaged in the mission of transforming the lives of their pupils for the better. The school management hosted a lunch for the teachers and presented a small token of appreciation for the ‘beacons of light.