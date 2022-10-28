Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students of the Business Management Department of the school organised a three-day ‘Bizee-Bee Jamboree-22’ on the school premises. ‘Bizee-Bee Jamboree’ was inaugurated by Principal Rev Sr Arti and Vice-Principal Sr Kusum. The Principal commended the efforts of the hive members and their mentors Harmeena Guglani and Gauri Sikka. She accentuated the significance of such projects that foster not only joyful learning but also provide hands-on management training and inculcate entrepreneurial spirit and skills, which are quintessential for the growth of business management students. The young students had a gala time savouring the ‘blissful bakery bites’, mocktails, and ‘crème glaceè’. ‘Fan finesse’ and ‘bowling blaster’ swept the students off their feet.