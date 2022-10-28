Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Students of the Business Management Department of the school organised a three-day ‘Bizee-Bee Jamboree-22’ on the school premises. ‘Bizee-Bee Jamboree’ was inaugurated by Principal Rev Sr Arti and Vice-Principal Sr Kusum. The Principal commended the efforts of the hive members and their mentors Harmeena Guglani and Gauri Sikka. She accentuated the significance of such projects that foster not only joyful learning but also provide hands-on management training and inculcate entrepreneurial spirit and skills, which are quintessential for the growth of business management students. The young students had a gala time savouring the ‘blissful bakery bites’, mocktails, and ‘crème glaceè’. ‘Fan finesse’ and ‘bowling blaster’ swept the students off their feet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar calls on UNSC to complete 'unfinished task' of prosecuting 26/11 masterminds
China has blocked India-US proposal to proscribe 4 Pakistan-...
PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police
Addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ of state home ministers, Modi ...
'Let the good times roll': Billionaire Elon Musk tweets on first morning as new Twitter boss
Musk, a self-styled 'free speech absolutist', has been criti...
Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized
18 cases are registered against Pamma in different police st...
'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram
Men acted aggressively and made objectionable remarks, alleg...