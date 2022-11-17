Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Every family has a story and the school shared theirs as they welcomed the parents to a stellar performance ‘Stella Spledente’, which depicted the journey of a Heartian from the first day at school to the time they readily face challenges and come forward to make the world a better place for all. Invoking Lord’s blessings through “Stuti” to showcasing the “Tiny Puppets”, from “Around the World” to “My India My Pride” the youngest members of the Sacred Heart family from the pre-primary classes enchanted the gathering with their flawless and heart-touching performances. Justice Jaishree Thakur, who is an ex-Heartian, an alumni of the first ever batch of Sacred Heart, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. School Principal Rev Sr Arti congratulated the students and motivated them to continue striving to achieve greater heights of excellence. The teachers of Senior Wing and the Junior Wing made the “Children’s Day — beyond the books” memorable for the Heartians. Parody of morning assembly left the children in splits. The vibrant musical and dance performances by teachers profoundly amused the students. They were delighted to see their teachers in a new and glamourous avtaar rendering such high octane performances. Sr Kusum, Vice-Principal, wished luck to the students for their future endeavours and exhorted them to uphold the Heartian values.