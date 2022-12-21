Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Principal Rev Sr Arti along with Vice-Principal Sr Kusum declared the seven-day NSS Camp closed. She commended the earnest endeavours of the NSS volunteers to serve the society and with immense pride hailed them as a group of dedicated and enthusiastic young Heartians who have opted to serve the nation through community service. The seven-day event commenced with an opening ceremony where Dr Nemi Chand, State Liaison Officer (NSS), Chandigarh, was the chief guest. He lauded the NSS unit for diligently conducting various campaigns and activities for the uplift of society. The volunteers endorsed the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and undertook a cleanliness drive in and around the school premises. The volunteers expressed their concern about drug abuse through colourful posters and creative slogans. Balwinder Kaur from the Police Department, Chandigarh, spoke about sexual harassment and taught basics of martial arts. SI Bhupinder Singh, ASI Rajinder, Senior Constable Rajiv Sharma, and Head Constable Jagdamba Parsad from the Road Safety Education Cell, Sector 23, Chandigarh, apprised the volunteers of road safety rules through a demo during an interactive session. Rajev Soni, Vice-President, Connect broadband, delivered a talk on biometric tests such as the DMIT (Dermatoglyphics Multiple Intelligence Test), a biometric analysis based on the scientific study of fingerprints. The final day of the camp was a testimony to the sharing and caring spirit of the NSS volunteers who donated rations to the residents of Shastri Nagar.