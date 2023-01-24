Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school clinched second position in the National School Band Competition organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence. Only the top eight school bands which were selected at the state level performed at the National War Memorial Complex, New Delhi, during the Republic Day celebrations. The marching band of the school, which comprised 25 members, was led by captain Sehaj Kaushal and assisted by vice-captains Kanika and Namya Garg.

The group performed under the brass band category. Their symphonic and orchestral recital along with the visual interpretation of the music through the use of instruments, drums, cymbals and sabres was a sight to behold. Discipline, teamwork and adherence to instructions upped the ante. The school band was honored with a runners-up shield and certificates of appreciation for their performance, which was a tribute to the bravehearts of the Indian Army.

Principal Sr Arti appreciated the students for bringing laurels to the school. She said the school marching band's performance not only endorsed the values of unity and patriotism but also manifested the Heartian legacy — i.e. empowered girls with enlightened and confident minds.