Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school ushered in the 74th Republic Day with fervour. The Tricolor was unfurled by School Manager Sr Lucy along with Principal Sr Arti, followed by the rendition of Vande Mataram. The function 'Jashan- Celebrating Spirit of Unity and Brotherhood' commenced with a prayer dance. The inter-house musical and dance recitals celebrated the myriad hues and contours of the subcontinent. A patriotic dance performance was given by teachers. Sr Arti implored the students to embrace 'Jan Bhagidari' - the theme of Republic Day-2023. She accentuated the ethos of the Heartian legacy which is expressed in action and words through various clubs of the school and their outreach programmes. The celebrations culminated with the rendition of the National Anthem.