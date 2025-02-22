Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school buzzed with excitement as students showcased their creativity and intellect at the Science, Robotics, and Yuva Tourism Club Exhibition. The event provided an immersive learning experience, combining scientific inquiry, technological advancements, and cultural awareness. The science exhibition featured an impressive array of working models, including a wastewater treatment plant, laser security system, and periscope. Students engaged visitors with live experiments, a food adulteration counter, and an interactive cosmetic section. Fun activities like electroplating, hydraulic lift, bubble bliss, repulsion run, lava lamp, Oobleck, and the buzz wire game added to the excitement. The robotics exhibition highlighted AI-driven innovations such as automatic street light, smart wheelchair, intelligent dustbin, and a smart basketball court, reflecting the students’ futuristic vision. The Yuva Tourism Club Exhibition celebrated Chandigarh’s rich heritage with presentations on the city’s history, planned roads, green spaces, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.