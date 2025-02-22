DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school buzzed with excitement as students showcased their creativity and intellect at the Science, Robotics, and Yuva Tourism Club Exhibition. The event provided an immersive learning experience, combining scientific inquiry, technological advancements, and cultural awareness. The science exhibition featured...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school buzzed with excitement as students showcased their creativity and intellect at the Science, Robotics, and Yuva Tourism Club Exhibition. The event provided an immersive learning experience, combining scientific inquiry, technological advancements, and cultural awareness. The science exhibition featured an impressive array of working models, including a wastewater treatment plant, laser security system, and periscope. Students engaged visitors with live experiments, a food adulteration counter, and an interactive cosmetic section. Fun activities like electroplating, hydraulic lift, bubble bliss, repulsion run, lava lamp, Oobleck, and the buzz wire game added to the excitement. The robotics exhibition highlighted AI-driven innovations such as automatic street light, smart wheelchair, intelligent dustbin, and a smart basketball court, reflecting the students’ futuristic vision. The Yuva Tourism Club Exhibition celebrated Chandigarh’s rich heritage with presentations on the city’s history, planned roads, green spaces, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper