Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

To observe Legal Services Day, the Legal Literacy Club in collaboration with the NSS unit of the school orchestrated an engaging seminar on ‘Importance of legal services’ conducted by Advocate Gautam Bharadwaj. During the interactive session, volunteers delved into discussions on various schemes addressing issues like disaster attacks and acid attacks. The seminar also included a comprehensive briefing on the Juvenile Justice panel and NALSA (National Legal Services Authority). NALSA’s purpose, to provide free legal services to eligible candidates and organise Lok Adalats for the swift resolution of cases, was highlighted. The event served as a valuable platform for volunteers to gain insights into legal aspects related to social issues.