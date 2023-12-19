Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Celebrating the true spirit of Christmas, around 35 members of the Umeed Club from the school, in collaboration with Vibrations, a socially conscious company addressing critical social issues, came together to bring warmth and cheer to the residents of Mother Teresa Home in Sector 23, Chandigarh. The programme kicked off with a soulful prayer, symbolising the essence of selflessness and unity. Umeed Club members extended their heartfelt Christmas wishes to the residents through a touching speech, followed by the joyous sounds of carol singing that echoed the festive spirit throughout the halls of Mother Teresa Home. The talented individuals from the Umeed Club showcased their artistic flair with captivating music recitals and dance performances, creating an atmosphere filled with the magic of the season. The collaboration with Vibrations added an extra layer of meaning to the event, reinforcing the importance of social responsibility and community engagement. As the programme concluded, smiles and laughter resonated, leaving an indelible mark of Christmas joy at Mother Teresa’s Home.
