Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Umeed, the Interact Club of the school, is a dynamic youth-led organisation committed to community service and positive change. Umeed, a beacon of community service, illuminated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Labour Day honouring the invaluable contributions of support staff. The event saw Umeed members engaging in a multifaceted tribute to the dedicated support staff of the school. Mellifluous musical recitals, impassioned speeches of gratitude, compelling yet comical skits were presented, each highlighting the pivotal role played by the support staff in the school’s ecosystem. The celebratory atmosphere reached its crescendo with a high-octane bhangra performance, symbolising the joy and camaraderie shared among all members of the school community.
