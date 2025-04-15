Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony of the school for the academic year 2025-26 was conducted, marking a significant event in the school’s calendar. The morning commenced on a reverent note with a prayer, invoking the blessings of the Almighty for a fruitful and purposeful year ahead. This was followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. An introduction to the occasion was presented outlining the essence and significance of the investiture ceremony. The event took a nostalgic turn as members of the outgoing Student Council shared a note of gratitude, reflecting on their year of service with humility and pride. One of the most touching moments of the ceremony was the felicitation of Ideal Heartians, recognised for their outstanding conduct, dedication, and academic excellence. The newly elected Student Council was then introduced to the audience. The highlight of the day was the swearing-in ceremony, where the newly appointed leaders solemnly took their oath of office, administered by Principal Reverend Sister Venita Joseph. Following the oath, the members of the council was formally adorned with their respective sashes by Rev Sr Anupa, school manager, and Rev Sr Venita Joseph. The council comprised Head Girl Devishi Manhas, Supporting Head Girl Katyayani, Vice Head Girl Jiya Bharara, Sports Captain Manayata Soni (Senior Wing) and Head Girl Bhanvee Dembla, Vice Head Girl Nandica Bansal, Sports Captain Adiva Wasan (Primary Wing), Stage Coordinators, Discipline and Bulletin Board In-charges, House Captains, each entrusted with specific responsibilities to uphold the ethos of the institution. The school also took pride in felicitating its CWSN (Children With Special Needs) achievers, acknowledging their unique strengths and contributions. This inclusive gesture was a testament to the school’s commitment to equity and encouragement for all learners.