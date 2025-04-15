DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony of the school for the academic year 2025-26 was conducted, marking a significant event in the school’s calendar. The morning commenced on a reverent note with a prayer, invoking the blessings of the Almighty for a fruitful...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The investiture ceremony of the school for the academic year 2025-26 was conducted, marking a significant event in the school’s calendar. The morning commenced on a reverent note with a prayer, invoking the blessings of the Almighty for a fruitful and purposeful year ahead. This was followed by the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. An introduction to the occasion was presented outlining the essence and significance of the investiture ceremony. The event took a nostalgic turn as members of the outgoing Student Council shared a note of gratitude, reflecting on their year of service with humility and pride. One of the most touching moments of the ceremony was the felicitation of Ideal Heartians, recognised for their outstanding conduct, dedication, and academic excellence. The newly elected Student Council was then introduced to the audience. The highlight of the day was the swearing-in ceremony, where the newly appointed leaders solemnly took their oath of office, administered by Principal Reverend Sister Venita Joseph. Following the oath, the members of the council was formally adorned with their respective sashes by Rev Sr Anupa, school manager, and Rev Sr Venita Joseph. The council comprised Head Girl Devishi Manhas, Supporting Head Girl Katyayani, Vice Head Girl Jiya Bharara, Sports Captain Manayata Soni (Senior Wing) and Head Girl Bhanvee Dembla, Vice Head Girl Nandica Bansal, Sports Captain Adiva Wasan (Primary Wing), Stage Coordinators, Discipline and Bulletin Board In-charges, House Captains, each entrusted with specific responsibilities to uphold the ethos of the institution. The school also took pride in felicitating its CWSN (Children With Special Needs) achievers, acknowledging their unique strengths and contributions. This inclusive gesture was a testament to the school’s commitment to equity and encouragement for all learners.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper