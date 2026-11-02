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Home / The School Tribune / Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:57 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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The school, in collaboration with Aspirant Learning, hosted SHS International SDG and Model United Nations (MUN) 2026 under the theme ‘Aeternum – Sustaining the Future’. The opening ceremony was presided over by Satnam Singh Sandhu, a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, with Major DP Singh, Kargil War veteran and India’s first Blade Runner, as the guest of honour. Rev Sr Anupa, school Manager, and Rev Sr Venita Joseph, Principal, were also present. The traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and prayer dance set a solemn tone, followed by captivating dance performances, a musical rendition and a vibrant fusion dance that celebrated the spirit of the occasion. The conference offered students a dynamic platform to engage in diplomatic deliberations, examine pressing global concerns and explore innovative approaches to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The closing ceremony welcomed Lieutenant General (Dr) Kamal Jit Singh as the chief guest and Anjum Moudgil as the guest of honour. Their presence brought the conference to a memorable conclusion, celebrating the values of leadership, perseverance and responsible global citizenship. A key highlight was the SDG Impact Project, which showcased students’ commitment to translating sustainability goals into practical initiatives. The top three positions were secured by St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh; Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh; and Maharani Gayatri Devi Girls’ School, Jaipur. The Best School Trophy was won by St John’s High School, while Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, received the Best SDG Partner School award.

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