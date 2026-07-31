Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, celebrate Van Mahotsav

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh, celebrated Van Mahotsav-2026 on the theme "Healing the Earth Through Greener Initiatives." Organised by Woodsia Alpina - the Eco Club, and Umeed - the Interact Club, the programme inspired students to embrace environmental responsibility. Chief guest Nidhi Srivastava, IFS, and guest of honour Rtn Teena Avninder Virk inaugurated Operation Shuddhi, a Rotary initiative for plastic waste recycling. Students presented a welcome dance, an environmental song, a podcast, poetry recitation and a vibrant bhangra performance. Principal Rev Sr Venita Joseph urged students to adopt sustainable practices and protect the environment for future generations.

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