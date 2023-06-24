Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sec 26, Chandigarh

The school has made a 'cabinet of butterflies'. The park is aesthetically designed and information about butterflies and their life cycle is well displayed. The inaugural ceremony of the park named 'Camelot of Butterflies' was organised by members of the eco-club. President of Yuvasatta Pramod, specialist of migratory birds and butterflies Kulbhushan and Principal Reverend Sister Arti were present on the occasion along with students of classes III-VIII. The event commenced with a prayer and was followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The pupils created awareness about the importance of butterflies through poetry recitation and a talk show which held the audience captivated. Afterwards, the eco-club members introduced plethora of Indian butterflies like Malabar Banded Peacock, Apollos, Common Mormon, Blue Mormon, Tailed Jay, Lime Butterfly, Red Helen, Malabar Raven, Common Blue Bottle, Malabar Rose and Malabar Banded Swallowtail. The Principal emphasised on the responsibility of humans to nurture and preserve these insects.
