Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Institute Week was celebrated in the school. On first day, a prayer service was conducted to celebrate 'Quasquicentennial Institute Day'. A rich tribute was offered to the foundress, Mother Seraphina. The establishment of CFMSS, philosophy of Mother Seraphina and her educational vision was shared among the students. The students of the primary wing presented a vibrant prayer dance and the choir sang hymns melodiously. An inter-house diary quiz was organised for the students of Class IX-X. On second day, Labour Day was celebrated and an inter-school spellathon competition was conducted on third day. To promote the universal sense of oneness, on fourth day, the school hosted an inter-school G20 working group simulation.