Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

The Eco Club of the school in collaboration with the Umeed Club hosted Vanmahotsav on the school premises. The event was presided over by chief guest Kamal Kishore Yadav, CEO, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion and Taxation Commissioner, Punjab, Anil Chadha, president of Rotary Club, Chandigarh, Rotarian Col Alok Batra, Rotarian Vinod Kapoor along with school Principal Reverend Sister Arti. Eco Club members, NSS students and NCC cadets and others participated in various activities. The programme kicked off with tree plantation drive, where saplings were planted by the chief guest. Students showed great eagerness while planting the saplings of various trees, followed by a prayer song and lighting of the lamp. Green welcome of the chief guest and esteemed guests was done by giving planters and mementoes as token. Students performed prayer dance expressing thankfulness and gratitude towards the Almighty. Skit on ‘Earth without oxygen’ was presented by students. A dance was performed by students to propagate the slogan ‘Beat the plastic’. A ‘talk show’ was conducted to elaborate on the theme ‘Time to act before it is too late’. Students presented a nukkad natak on ‘Save the planet’. Students exhibited their creative prowess through an exhibition by using biodegradable and eco-friendly material. Prize distribution was held for ‘inter-house environment quiz’ winners, where students were awarded with certificates and planters by the chief guest.