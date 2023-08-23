Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day. Captain Akshita Singh, fifth generation officer in the armed forces, and Captain Pranjal Singh of the Army Medical Corps were the chief guest and guest of honour, respectively. The programme started with the hoisting of the national Flag, followed by rendition of national anthem and march past. After the ceremony of lighting the lamp, students sought blessings of the Almighty through prayer dance. A presentation portrayed ‘Journey to Freedom: A Reflection on Independence’. Captain Akshita Singh and Captain Pranjal Singh were honoured by presenting mementoes to them by Principal Reverend Sr Arti. The senior wing choir presented melodies of Independence through ‘Azaadi ki veer gatha’. Students of the primary wing performed a dance on the tunes of ‘Rang De Desh’. Qawali Rhapsody was presented by tiny tots of the primary wing. The toppers were felicitated by the chief guest. Students of the senior wing presented a dance medley portraying potpourri of Indian diversity.
