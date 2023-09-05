Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Under the initiative ‘Ek rakhi veeron ke naam’ and as a ‘Thank you’ gesture, students of Class V of the school made beautiful rakhis and wrote “Gratitude letters” with all their love for the brave soldiers. These were received by Flight Lieutenant DS Sekhon and Wing Commander Umesh Jangara from 44 Squadron, Air Force Station, Chandigarh, in the presence of Principal Rev Sr Arti. These were flown by the pilots to Leh and further north to Siachen Glacier. In another initiative, the young students of Pre-Primary made ‘love-filled’ rakhis with their nibble hands. Their faces glowed with pride, love and smiles as they tied these colourful threads on the hands of the police personnel of Sector 26 Police Station and students of Blind School, Sector 26. Rakhis were designed for the helpers of the school as well.