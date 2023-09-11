Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

To acknowledge and celebrate the year’s efforts of teachers, a grand ceremony was held on Teacher’s Day in the school auditorium. The event was hosted, organised and carried out by students. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp followed by a prayer dance. A series of cultural programmes were presented by students, which included a choir, medley of songs, poetry and dances. Principal Reverend Sister Arti thanked all teachers of the school for their dedication towards teaching. A prayer service for the teachers was organised by the management. Many fun-filled activities and games were arranged for the teachers and they were awarded with some interesting prizes too. A sumptuous spread of dishes savoured the taste buds of all.