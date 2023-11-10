Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

Manika Mahajan, a Class XII student of the school, represented India and bagged bronze in the Senior Women Roller Hockey Category in the 19th Asian Roller-Skating Championship held in China from October 18, 2023, to October 28, 2023. She also represented India in the Macau Open Roller Hockey Championship at Macau, China, from July 27, 2023, to July 30, 2023, and bagged another gold medal in the Senior Women Roller Hockey Category’. Manika Mahajan, under the guidance of Sister Principal, her mentors and coaches, has reached the international level to carve a niche for herself. The school administration and teachers have been quite supportive and understanding by helping and guiding her to balance sports and academics.

#China #Hockey