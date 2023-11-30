Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

To observe the Constitution Day of India, also known as Samvidhan Divas, the premises of the school witnessed thousands of students come together to sing ‘Vande Mataram’. A record, 3,059 girls and 150 teachers participated in the rendition of the song. Everyone carried a small Trocolour as a symbol of valour, purity, innocence, vigilance, perseverance and justice making the event a resounding success. Principal Sister Arti stated that continuous participation of the youth in national interest events with patriotic fervour will contribute to propelling the nation towards becoming a superpower and that young children should strive for building the country following the ideals of great visionaries. The preamble was also read in the school.
