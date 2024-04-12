Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

The investiture ceremony took place in the school auditorium. The event symbolised a significant milestone in the journey of the school, as the school welcomed and honoured students who had demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities, unwavering dedication, and exceptional vision. A soulful prayer set the stage for the proceedings. The ceremony commenced with the customary lighting of the lamp by Principal Rev Sr Arti, Manager Rev Sr Lucy and the coordinators. Bedecked with vibrant sashes, the Cabinet members took the pledge to always uphold the Heartian values and discharge the duties entrusted upon them with humility and integrity. Jaanvi Patter and Anika Bajaj were appointed Head Girl and Vice Head Girl, respectively, for the senior wing, whereas Inayat Mittal and Jinal were appointed Head Girl and Vice Head Girl, respectively for the primary wing. Rev Sr Arti, in the congratulatory address, urged the Cabinet members to be humble leaders and demonstrate kindness and compassion at all times.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.