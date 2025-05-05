Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur, achieves stellar result

A stellar board exam result by students of the school has brought laurels to the school management and the faculty members. Out of 161 students who appeared for the ICSE Board exams, 51 secured above 90%. Nandika Bhardwaj and Udit Thakur scored the highest percentage of 97.2. Amolik Mishra and Twisha Rana scored the second highest percentage of 97 and third position was secured by Aahana scoring 96%. In ISC, total 49 students appeared for the exams, 18 secured above 90%. The top performer, Priyanshi, scored an outstanding 98%. Second position was secured by Sharaj Sharma with 97.3% and third position was secured by Kashish Kaushal scoring 96%. Principal Sister Gracy MD expressed her joy and pride and congratulated the students and the faculty members on this remarkable achievement.