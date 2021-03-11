Debendra Dalai, IFS, Chief Conservator Forest, Chandigarh, felicitated the Principal of Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chandigarh, and the in-charge of Woodsia Alpina Eco Club, at Conference Hall of GGDSD College, Sector 32D, Chandigarh. Rev Sr Arti, Principal of the school, congratulated the in-charge, mentors and student members of Woodsia Alpina Eco Club. She lauded the efforts of the Eco Club in honouring its commitment to foster SDGs in the most pragmatic manner. The club had been conducting various online and offline intra-school and inter-school activities to generate a sense of responsibility and consideration towards the planet among students and society.
