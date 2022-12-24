Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school clinched the first position in the Inter-School Band Competition organised by the Education Department, Chandigarh. The school's marching band was adjudged the best in Chandigarh and would perform at the National War Memorial, Delhi, during the Republic Day Celebrations from January 23 to 30 next year. Principal Sr Arti lauded the efforts of Heartians for putting up a spectacular performance. The marching band also presented its immaculate display of rhythm and beats at a function held at the Tagore Theatre. The function was presided over by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
