Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school, in collaboration with the Blood Transfusion Department from PGI, Chandigarh, sponsored by Vishwas Foundation organised a blood donation camp on the premises. The camp was inaugurated with singing of hymns by the school choir followed by the customary lighting of the lamp by Principal Reverend Arti, Sadhvi Neelima Vishwa from Vishwas Foundation , Dr Sangeeta, blood donation camp incharges. Realising the importance of the noble cause, parents and their acquaintances came forward to support the school in this mission and contributed abounding units of blood. A total number of enrolled donors were 281 but due to health issues, 84 donors were rejected, bringing a total number of units to be 197.

#PGI Chandigarh