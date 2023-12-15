Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

The school, in collaboration with the Blood Transfusion Department from PGI, Chandigarh, sponsored by Vishwas Foundation organised a blood donation camp on the premises. The camp was inaugurated with singing of hymns by the school choir followed by the customary lighting of the lamp by Principal Reverend Arti, Sadhvi Neelima Vishwa from Vishwas Foundation , Dr Sangeeta, blood donation camp incharges. Realising the importance of the noble cause, parents and their acquaintances came forward to support the school in this mission and contributed abounding units of blood. A total number of enrolled donors were 281 but due to health issues, 84 donors were rejected, bringing a total number of units to be 197.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...