Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chd

The school got the top position among the all-girls schools in India in the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23 conducted by the Education World in association with C-fore. The parameters that defined the best schools were ‘competence of teachers, ‘curriculum and pedagogy’, ‘individual attention to students’, ‘academic reputation’, ‘digital era pedagogy’, ‘co-curricular education and internationalism’, ‘leadership/management quality’, ‘special needs education’, ‘mental & emotional well-being services’, ‘community service’, etc. The school got the top position with 1,238 points. Rev Sr Arti, Principal, attributed the accomplishment to the blessings of the Almighty, unrelenting efforts of faculty members, spirit of the students and their ever-supportive parents and all other stakeholders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Vidhan Sabha session LIVE Updates: Congress MLAs raise ruckus in House as CM Bhagwant Mann brings in confidence motion
Congress MLAs taken out before the CM brings in the confiden...
Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House
The Congress stages a protest outside the House before sitti...
Cong observers preparing report on Rajasthan developments, to submit to Sonia
All eyes on Sonia Gandhi on what action she recommends after...
US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India
Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...
Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race
Ashok Gehlot likely to stay Rajasthan CM; Pawan Bansal colle...