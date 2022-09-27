Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Chd

The school got the top position among the all-girls schools in India in the Education World India School Rankings (EWISR) 2022-23 conducted by the Education World in association with C-fore. The parameters that defined the best schools were ‘competence of teachers, ‘curriculum and pedagogy’, ‘individual attention to students’, ‘academic reputation’, ‘digital era pedagogy’, ‘co-curricular education and internationalism’, ‘leadership/management quality’, ‘special needs education’, ‘mental & emotional well-being services’, ‘community service’, etc. The school got the top position with 1,238 points. Rev Sr Arti, Principal, attributed the accomplishment to the blessings of the Almighty, unrelenting efforts of faculty members, spirit of the students and their ever-supportive parents and all other stakeholders.