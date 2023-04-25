Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

On the occasion of Earth Day, a march was organised by Umeed Interact Club of the school, along with Rotary Club Members, Chandigarh, Vinod Kumar, president and Rashi, at the Sukhna Lake. 'Invest in our planet in making a difference. When we care for the Earth, we care for ourselves' was the theme behind the initiative. More than 30 students participated and spread awareness about saving the earth by interacting with morning walkers at the lake. The awareness walk at the Sukhna Lake by the Umeed club members was conducted as a reminder for protecting the planet. The students carried placards with slogans on which messages were written for the protection of the earth. The club members urged the masses to save trees and the flora and fauna. Small initiatives like providing clean drinking water to quench the thirst of birds in sweltering summers would also make a big difference. Vinod Kumar and Rashi appealed to everyone to maintain the beauty, health and piousness of the earth. Towards the end, club members were given refreshments by the Rotary Club, Chandigarh. Through this initiative, Umeed club members were motivated to conserve the natural wealth and vowed to continue these practices on a daily basis.