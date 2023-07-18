Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sector 26 Chandigarh

Chaitaly Nandy, a physical education teacher of the school, has been honoured with the ‘Dr GP Gautam Best Physical Education Teacher Award for North Zone’ at the sixth PEFI National Awards held at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on July 9, 2023. The programme was chaired by Rahul Kothari, PEFI president and state secretary, BJP (MP), and Dilip Tirkey, former Indian Hockey Captain. Previous year, she won the ‘Best Jagran Josh’ awarded for making valuable contribution as an educator towards grass-root services, organised in March 2022 in the Capital of India.