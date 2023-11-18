Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sector 26, Chandigarh

The Umeed - the Interact Club of the school organised a series of events to create awareness about righteous way to celebrate Diwali. During the first drive, 1,500 students of the junior wing were apprised of the motto, ‘Green Diwali, Safe Diwali’, by students of Class XI. In the second drive, club members orchestrated a memorable Diwali celebration for the special children at Vatika School for the Deaf and Dumb. The Interact Club also purchased items made by special children, not only supporting their creativity and talents but also providing a source of empowerment and motivation. Apart from these drives, the Rotary Club felicitated a dedicated support staff of the school, Bahadur, as he tirelessly toils day and night to maintain the cleanliness of the school’s surroundings.
