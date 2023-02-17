Sacred Heart Sr. Sec. School, Sector 26, Chd

Students of Class XI hosted a warm send-off for their outgoing seniors. ‘Arrivederci-2023’ commenced by invoking the blessings of the Almighty. A melodious medley set the momentum for the other performances such as a musical recital and bhangra and giddha performances. Girls vied for the Miss Sacred Heart title, which was won by Archie Arora of medical stream. Khushi Garg of commerce and Trisha Sharma of the non-medical stream walked away with the first and second runner-up titles. Principal Sr Arti wished luck to the outgoing batch and reminded them that each Heartian walking out of the hallowed portals of the school embodied the Heartian legacy of being progressive citizens with deep-rooted humanitarian values. She also commended the endeavours of the students and teachers of Class XI, which were reflected in the success of the event. The show concluded with the school premises reverberating with the school anthem.