Sacred Heart wins prizes in dance competition

Students of Sacred Heart Convent Sr Sec School, Jagadhri, delivered an outstanding performance at the WOW Talent Show – Dance Competition, organised by DAV College, Yamunanagar. The school’s dance teams displayed exceptional talent, confidence, and teamwork, winning first prize and third prize in the Group Dance Competition, along with a consolation prize in the group category. In the solo dance competition, 11 students won first, second, and consolation prizes, showcasing their remarkable artistic skills and dedication. The school was honoured with the prestigious Best Participation Award, recognising its enthusiastic participation and exceptional overall performance. Principal Sister Jesina warmly congratulated all the winners and appreciated their dedication, discipline, and hard work.

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