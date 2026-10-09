Sacred Soul Cambridge School hosts teachers' training workshop

A CBSE in-house teachers' training workshop on the implementation of NEP 2020 was organised for educators at Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Road Nurpur, Kangra. The full-day interactive session was conducted by eminent resource person Dr Neeraj Mohan Puri, Director, JMK International Group of Institutions, and witnessed active participation from the teaching faculty. The workshop began with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony and featured presentations, group activities and experiential role-play exercises. Teachers explored innovative pedagogical techniques, competency-based learning and activity-based teaching strategies that could be integrated into everyday classroom practices. The practical and engaging sessions equipped educators with effective tools to enhance the learning experience. The workshop concluded with a valedictory ceremony, where Principal SK Thakur presented a memento to Dr Puri as a token of appreciation. He also expressed gratitude to the resource person and participating faculty for their enthusiasm and commitment to professional development.
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