Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Nurpur

The students brought laurels to the school by winning five gold and five silver medals in the State Level Powerlifting Championship held at Rait, Kangra District of Himachal Pradesh. Riresh Malhotra, Sakshi, Aditi Thakur, Mehak Pathania and Manvi Sen won the medals in their respective weight groups. Rishav Dadwl, Anshit Chib, Tanya, Shreya Sharma and Harpreet Kaur won bronze medals in their weight groups. All winners are eligible to participate in the National Level Powerlifting Championship to be held in Kerala. Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar congratulated the winners and appreciated the hard efforts of the coach Anupam Sharma.