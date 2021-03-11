Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Nurpur

The students brought laurels to the school by winning five gold and five silver medals in the State Level Powerlifting Championship held at Rait, Kangra District of Himachal Pradesh. Riresh Malhotra, Sakshi, Aditi Thakur, Mehak Pathania and Manvi Sen won the medals in their respective weight groups. Rishav Dadwl, Anshit Chib, Tanya, Shreya Sharma and Harpreet Kaur won bronze medals in their weight groups. All winners are eligible to participate in the National Level Powerlifting Championship to be held in Kerala. Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar congratulated the winners and appreciated the hard efforts of the coach Anupam Sharma.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
4 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...