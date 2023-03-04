Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Nurpur

As many as 20 students brought laurels to the school by qualifying the All-India Sainik School Entrance Examination-2023. Principal Tarsem Kumar said as many as 15 to 20 students clear this exam every year. Aradhya Pathania, Naman Pathania, Aamani, Pranav Rana, Samridhi, Nandini, Tanish Deol, Surya, Shourya Bansh, Anirudh, Karanpreet, Saksham, Suryanah Bhalla, Satvik, Raja Inayat Divyansh, Amit Kaushal, Arav Thakur, and Jaspreet qualified the exam this year. Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar congratulated the children, parents and teachers on the occasion and wished the children a bright future.
