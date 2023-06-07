Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Nurpur, Kangra

Two students of the school have been selected in the National Weightlifting Tournament. Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma said Anshit Singh Chib, a student of Class XI and Rishabh Dadwal of Class XII, have been selected in the U-19 male category in their respective weight groups. At present, these students are getting training at a camp in Government Senior Secondary School, Guglada, Kangra district. After the training, they will participate at the national-level tournament in Delhi from June 6-12. School Chairman Jagdish Singh, Tarsem Kumar Sharma and Team Coach Anupam Sharma congratulated the children and wished them good luck for the upcoming event.