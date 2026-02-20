DT
Home / The School Tribune / Sacred Soul Cambridge School organise farewell party

Sacred Soul Cambridge School organise farewell party

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:30 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Nurpur, Kangra, organised a farewell party for the outgoing students of Class XII. The programme was marked by warmth, appreciation, and memorable moments as students, teachers, and management gathered to bid a fond farewell to the graduating batch. Students of Class XI expressed their affection and respect for their seniors by presenting them with beautiful farewell gifts as a token of remembrance. The Class XII students shared their emotional experiences and cherished memories of their school life, expressing gratitude towards their alma mater and teachers for their constant guidance and support. A key highlight of the event was the selection of ‘Mr Farewell’ and ‘Miss Farewell’. Talwinder Singh was honoured with the title of ‘Mr Farewell’, while Tanishka was declared ‘Miss Farewell’. The selection was based on a series of logical and intellectual questions, where students demonstrating confidence, clarity of thought, and presence of mind were chosen. Chairman of the school Dr Jagdish Singh, Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma, and Vice-Principal Suresh Kumar Thakur congratulated the students on this significant milestone and extended their best wishes for a bright and successful future.

