Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjahra

The school celebrated Children's Day and on the occasion, a colourful programme was presented. It commenced with the lighting of the lamp and paying homage to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. On the day, children enthralled everyone by reciting poems and putting up solo and group dance performances. School Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar extended warm greetings to everyone present.
