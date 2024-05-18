Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjahra

The school has achieved 100% result in Class X and Class XII CBSE board exams. Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma said in Class X, Shruti Sharma stood first with 94% marks, Avni Dadwal stood second with 93% marks and Robin Sharma stood third with 92% marks. Apart from this, Mehak got 91% marks and Rashi got 90% marks. He said 50% children passed Class X exam with more than 70% marks. Ten out of 19 students scored more than 90% marks in English subject. Students displayed wonderful result by scoring 90 plus marks in physics, chemistry, business study and biology. School Chairman Dr Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma congratulated all the staff, children and their parents for this success and wished the children a bright future.

