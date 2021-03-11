Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjhara Nurpur

An inter-house basketball competition was organised on the school campus in which students of classes IX and X participated. The first match was played between CV Raman House and Amartya Sen House in which CV Raman House outscored the Amartya Sen House by 6 baskets. Samarjeet played a wonderful match by scoring the maximum number of baskets. Another match was played between Mother Teresa House and RN Tagore House in which MT House defeated RN Tagore House at the last moment. Aditya Choudhary scored maximum baskets in the match. Physical education teacher Anupam Sharma & PTI Jagtar Singh were the referees. Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar appreciated the performance of winning teams and motivated the students to participate in more such games.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...