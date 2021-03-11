Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjhara Nurpur

An inter-house basketball competition was organised on the school campus in which students of classes IX and X participated. The first match was played between CV Raman House and Amartya Sen House in which CV Raman House outscored the Amartya Sen House by 6 baskets. Samarjeet played a wonderful match by scoring the maximum number of baskets. Another match was played between Mother Teresa House and RN Tagore House in which MT House defeated RN Tagore House at the last moment. Aditya Choudhary scored maximum baskets in the match. Physical education teacher Anupam Sharma & PTI Jagtar Singh were the referees. Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar appreciated the performance of winning teams and motivated the students to participate in more such games.