Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjhara, Nurpur

Three students of the school have cleared the entrance examination for Class VI conducted by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma said Pranab Thakur, Divyansh and Aaradhya Pathania have made the school proud by qualifying the exam. Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma congratulated all the selected students, their parents and wished them a bright future.