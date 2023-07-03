 Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjhara, Nurpur : The Tribune India

  • Schools
  • Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjhara, Nurpur

Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjhara, Nurpur

Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjhara, Nurpur

Three students of the school have cleared the entrance examination for Class VI conducted by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.



Three students of the school have cleared the entrance examination for Class VI conducted by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma said Pranab Thakur, Divyansh and Aaradhya Pathania have made the school proud by qualifying the exam. Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma congratulated all the selected students, their parents and wished them a bright future.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Maharashtra political shake-up: Ajit Pawar splits NCP, sworn in as Dy CM in Sena-BJP govt; jolt to Sharad Pawar amid Opposition unity efforts

2
Entertainment

Complaint filed against 'Carry On Jatta 3' director, actors for alleged derogatory content

3
Punjab

Will recover money spent on keeping gangster Ansari in Punjab jail from Amarinder Singh, Sukhjinder Randhawa: CM Mann

4
Punjab

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

5
Nation

Erasmus Mundus: 174 Indian students win scholarship for higher studies in Europe

6
Diaspora

Boyfriend pleads guilty to murder of Indian-origin student in UK

7
Punjab

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

8
Trending

'House of cards, GoT, Maha politics': Twitterati fuels meme storm over Ajit Pawar joining Shinde-led government

9
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

10
World

Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, mars US holiday weekend

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...

Will take appropriate action on NCP's plea seeking to disqualify Ajit Pawar, 8 other party MLAs: Maharashtra Speaker

Will take appropriate action on NCP's plea seeking to disqualify Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs: Maharashtra Speaker

State NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party ha...

Developments in NCP won’t impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt

Developments in NCP won't impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt

Addressing a press conference on Sunday night in Mumbai, Sul...

Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana

Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana

Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the NCP to beco...

First attack corrupt and then embrace them: Kapil Sibal's dig at BJP after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt

First attack corrupt and then embrace them: Kapil Sibal's dig at BJP after Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra govt

Ajit Pawar pulls off a stunning revolt in the NCP on Sunday,...


Cities

View All

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

Transformer, maze of wires a safety risk at school entrance

Heaps of garbage welcome visitors at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar Park

Ex-servicemen go on hunger strike

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across city?

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Civic body pushes for smart parking spaces

Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Blow to MC garbage management plans

Now, CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at PGI

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL against withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes

2 religious structures razed in Delhi to make way for flyover

Civil services authority a complete farce: Delhi Chief Minister’s Office

Delhi Govt collects Rs 1,700 crore in excise duty, VAT

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across Jalandhar?

Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Snatching case: Chaos at market as cops take away Kapurthala jeweller for questioning

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Policeman dies in mishap

Ex-Deputy Speaker to be cremated in Patiala

Punjab ex-Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh to be cremated in Patiala

Ukraine war hits ammo supply, training of Indian shooters suffers

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run